Police Seeking Assistance in Identifying Deceased Man Found in Fort Washington





The Prince George’s County Police Department is asking the community to call investigators with any information that could help identify a man who was recently located deceased in Fort Washington

Investigators are working to identify him so his family can be notified. At this time, there is no foul play suspected in his death.

On August 30, 2023, at about 3:15 pm, the adult male’s remains were located along a shoreline in the 8200 block of Waterside Court.

Preliminarily, it’s believed the decedent could be a white male. He also has several distinguishing tattoos on his left chest and below the navel. Images of his tattoo below.

Anyone with information on his identity who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0051277.

