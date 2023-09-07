Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Incident Reports September 6th, 2023

Threat of Mass Violence Davis Middle School: On September 6 at 9:30 a.m., a sticky note containing a written message threatening to blow up the school this weekend was discovered on an outside wall of Davis Middle School. Through investigation by school administrators and the school resource officer (SRO), a student was developed as a suspect. The SRO contacted the student’s family and notified the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to all PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0688.

Assault with Injury Milton Somers Middle School: On September 6 at 9:45 a.m., two students assaulted another student in a hallway inside Milton Somers Middle School. School staff members separated the involved students. Two of the students sustained injuries and were treated by the school nurse. The parents of the involved students were notified. The investigation is ongoing with possible charges and school sanctions against the involved students. Anyone with additional information is asked to call PFC Duley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494.

Large fight St. Charles High School: On September 6 at 12 p.m., an altercation ensued between two students inside St. Charles High School. Several other students got involved in the fight. The school resource officer and school administrators separated the students and upon further investigation, seven students were determined to be involved at this time. In accordance with Maryland law, the students will be charged in connection with this case. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the CCPS. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-6282 ext. 0434.

CDS Violation Stoddert Middle School: On September 6 at 2 p.m., a school administrator at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School recovered suspected cannabis from a student. The school resource officer initiated an investigation. In accordance with Maryland law, the student, age 13, will be charged with a civil violation of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the CCPS. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Watkins at 301-609-6282 ext. 0721.