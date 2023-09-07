St. Mary’s College of Maryland Welcomes Most Diverse Class in History!

St. Mary’s College of Maryland welcomed 519 first-year and new transfer students, the largest incoming class in over a decade and the most diverse in the 183-year history of the College.

New students arrived on campus Thursday, August 24 and participated in a range of orientation activities over the weekend, joining returning students for the first day of class on Monday, August 28.

“The size and diversity of this class are reflective of the value students and families from Maryland and beyond see in the benefits of an excellent and affordable honors-level liberal arts and sciences education at a public institution,” said David L. Hautanen Jr., vice president for enrollment management at the College. “Selected from the largest applicant pool in the College’s history, we are looking forward to our new students thriving as they contribute their exceptional talents, interests and life experiences to enriching the community both on and off-campus.”

Facts and figures for the Class of 2027:

Students hail from 17 states and the District of Columbia

22 of 24 counties in Maryland are represented, with the largest contingents from Montgomery, Anne Arundel, and Baltimore counties

Citizens of 25 countries are represented

Psychology, biology and marine science are the most popular declared majors

220 high schools (including home schools) and 36 4-year and community colleges are represented

The class is comprised of 445 first-year and 74 transfer students

30% of incoming students are from historically underrepresented groups, with 27% being the first in their families to attend a 4-year college

The Class was officially welcomed as part of the St. Mary’s College community on Thursday, August 24 at the Twilight Ceremony, where they were led in reciting the St. Mary’s Way. They were welcomed to the College by President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, PhD, and other college administrators at the Opening Convocation on Friday, August 25. New students also signed the President’s Book, a tradition dating back several decades.

