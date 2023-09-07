Metropolitan United Methodist Church Receives Donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

Metropolitan United Methodist Church has received $2,700 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. Metropolitan United Methodist Church will use the gift to relieve food insecurity in the Bryans Road, MD, area.

“We are deeply moved by their commitment to assist us in our mission to serve the less privileged in our community,” said Darryl Mason, Pastor, Metropolitan United Methodist Church. “Their support will greatly enhance our efforts in various programs including our food pantry and meal services, which are integral in providing sustenance to those in need.

This financial boost means we can reach more people, support more families, and truly embody our faith by living out the call to serve others. In these challenging times, their generosity is a beacon of hope that helps illuminate the path for those facing hardship. The donation isn’t just a gift to MetroUMC, but to the entire community we serve, reinforcing the belief that we are stronger together.”

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.



The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $17.8 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café’s, and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/in-our-community

About Food Lion: Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a

diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.