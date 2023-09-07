Major Redevelopment Changes Planned for Millison Plaza in Lexington Park

Today, a Facebook post made by Brandon Russell (Community Organizer in St. Mary’s County) released the following information and photos.

The supposed upcoming redevelopment of Millison Plaza, and the changes are getting closer to reality. When complete, the shopping center will be renamed Pax River Village Center and will include new streetscapes, parking, and businesses in revamped buildings.

Plans call for the demolition of the existing hotel and office building, with the addition of a 19,000 sq ft supermarket to include a 1300sqft small retail space and a new 9400 sq ft mixed-use retail building. The supermarket is proposed as an Aldi’s, while the mixed-use retail space includes a proposed Starbucks and a restaurant/fast food takeout location. The supermarket will be just off the back corner of the building where Southern Tire is located, while the mixed-use space will replace the office building.

The Bank of America will also be demolished, replaced by a drive thru ATM according to site plans.

Draft renderings of the finished shopping center show Ollie’s replacing Big Lots, while Harbor Freight and Sherman-Williams take the old Rite Aid Pharmacy space. With Harbor Freight already open in the Laurel Glen Shopping Center, it’s likely the space shown on the renderings will become something else.

The walkway between Big Lots and Rite Aid will convert to a drivable lane with parking on either side. Multiple refurbished tenant spaces will be accessible through this area. There is no official work yet on which businesses in the current shopping complex will remain after renovations are completed.

Originally, it was rumored the redevelopment of this property might include apartments about retail space but planning documents I’ve reviewed do not show this.

Plans for this development have not yet gone through the Planning Commission for approval.

Photos shown include an aerial view of the current shopping center, an artist’s rendering of the remodel, and construction plans for the layout.

