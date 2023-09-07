Police Make Four Arrests in Connection to Waldorf Murder, Detectives Recover 14 Firearms and Other Evidence

Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division have charged four suspects in connection with a murder that occurred on June 9, 2023, in the 2500 block of Lake Drive in Waldorf.

Detectives pursued leads, which led to a joint investigation with members of the FBI Washington Office and the Metropolitan Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, multiple state and federal indictments were issued for eight suspects in this investigation.

On August 31, 2023, Desmond Evans, 18, of Washington, D.C.; Kevon Jackson, 23, of Hyattsville; Ramel Henderson, 19, of Bowie; and a 16-year-old male from Washington, D.C. were arrested in connection with this incident.

During the arrest, search warrants were served at various locations throughout Maryland and Washington, D.C. which resulted in the recovery of 14 guns, a large amount of marijuana, and additional physical evidence linking the suspects to the homicide. Detective Bringley is investigating.

