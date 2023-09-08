Jacy Brice Torres-Ponce, 22, of California, MD passed away on August 27, 2023.

He was born on December 14, 2000 in Prince Frederick, MD to Jesus Torres and Alma Ponce-Hernandez of California, MD.

Jacy is a 2019 graduate of Great Mills High School.

In addition to his loving parents, Jesus and Alma, Jacy is also survived by his brother, Denny Ponce-Torres of California, MD; his grandparents: Celestino Ponce, Bernarda Hernandez, and Prisco Torres; his aunts and uncles: Martha Ponce, Aquileo Ponce, Noe Ponce, Mireya Ponce, Karina Ponce, Celestino Ponce, Amairani Ponce, Francisco Torres, Micxunori Torres, Celestino Torres and Virgilio Torres. He is preceded in death by his grandmother is Matilde Castillo.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Reverend Jason Staten, at Living Hope Church, 21650 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

