U.S. Veteran Couple Opens The Brass Tap in California, MD

The Brass Tap, Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue of nearly 50 bars in 16 states continued its expansion with Josephine & Michael Snavely opening a new Brass Tap located at 44940 St. Andrews Church Rd, Suite A, California, MD on September 4th.

The Snavelys, an Air Force and Army veteran husband-wife duo, recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening a craft beer bar together. They are passionate about traveling and meeting new people along the way and love camping in their RV to different wineries, distilleries, and beer festivals.

While house hunting in Pembroke Pines, FL, the duo encountered The Brass Tap and fell in love with the atmosphere and friendly staff. When they realized the concept was a franchise, they had the opportunity to open their own. They are excited to be a fun, new concept in the area and have signed for four additional units with the brand. They hope the community enjoys their good energy and love for meeting new people, along with the plethora of craft beer options.

“We’ve owned businesses together, but we had a dream of opening a bar together,” said Michael. “The Brass Tap is helping us get there.”

The Snavelys are excited to have introduced the concept to the California community and to continue expanding with The Brass Tap. The California opening is one piece in Beef O’Brady’s larger growth story.

The brand currently has 50 locations opened in 16 U.S. states. The California location will be the fifth location in Maryland.

“We are fortunate to be growing quickly with operators like Josephine and Michael,” said Brass Tap’s CMO Heather Boggs. “We are excited to continue to grow with their team across the greater California area.”

The franchise also entered new target markets this year, with a new The Brass Tap opening in Katy, Texas. This new restaurant will bring increased brand awareness for The Brass Tap, which has scaled to reach 25 states in the South, Midwest and East Coast and continues to expand to more areas of the United States.



– The Brass Tap is a Tampa-based craft beer bar and entertainment venue known for its extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables. Every location provides a unique space for social gatherings and entertainment, with an unparalleled atmosphere created through live music, trivia, sports, exclusive beer tastings and tap takeovers. For more than 10 years, The Brass Tap has offered franchise opportunities to qualified operators, continuing to grow its family of nearly 50 bars in 16 states. For more information, visit http://thebrasstapfranchise.com/.

ABOUT FSC: FSC Franchise Co. is the industry-leading franchisor behind Beef ‘O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap, with over 180 locations across the United States. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, with 143 locations in 21 states, is a family sports pub concept that provides the perfect atmosphere for friends and families to watch the game and grab a bite. The Brass Tap, a craft beer bar and entertainment venue with 40 current locations in 16 states, is known for extensive localized brewery offerings, specialty cocktails and premium wines paired perfectly with a select menu of upscale shareables.

