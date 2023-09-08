Register Now for the 27th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament on October 13th, 2023

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is pleased to announce the 27th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament, to be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.

Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program providing children of St. Mary’s County the opportunity to participate in summer camp, sports, and other programs throughout the year at a discounted rate. In its 26-year history, this event has generated over $185,000.

The tournament registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for 4 golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive, and other contests. Join us for a day of fun to help give local youth a chance to experience recreation.

Registration is available online at stmaryscountymd.gov/golftournament.

R&P is seeking additional community support from local businesses to supply door prize sponsorships, which can include but are not limited to, gift certificates, item donations, and more. In addition to supporting a good cause, event sponsorship is also a great way to promote your business and welcome new customers.

For additional information about the Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament, please contact Darrick Sesker at [email protected] or by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1830.