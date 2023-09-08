One Transported to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, September 8, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Fair Hill Lane in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel obtained one care refusal form on the scene and transported one male patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

