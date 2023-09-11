House Fire in Prince Frederick Remains Under Investigation

On Saturday, September 9, 2023 at approximately 2:39 a.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County were dispatched to the 3100 block of Whispering Lane in Prince Frederick, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported heavy fire from an attached garage with extensions into the two-story residence. A Working Fire Task Force and Tanker Task Force was requested alerting additional firefighters from St. Mary’s and Charles County.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick, St. Leonard, Huntingtown, Solomons, Dunkirk, Mechanicsville, Bay District, and Hollywood worked through the night opening the walls and extinguishing hotspot areas inside for approximately two hours.

No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

All photos courtesy of Firefighter/Driver Mike Braswell and Mechanicsville VFD.

