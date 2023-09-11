Two Injured and One Flown Out After Motor Vehicle Collision in Callaway

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Little Flower School on Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles involved with no entrapment.

Emergency medical personnel transported two patients to an area hospital.

Two patients denied any injuries and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported one patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

Some photos courtesy of Scanmd.org.

