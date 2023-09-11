MDOT SHA to Resurface Portions of MD Rt 4 and Rt 264 in Calvert County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface portions of southbound MD 4 and both directions of MD 264 in Calvert County starting this week on Wednesday, September 13. Weather permitting, all work will be completed this fall.

Crews will mill (remove the top layer of asphalt), pave, and restripe the following roads in Calvert County:

Southbound MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) between Drury Lane and Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk (2.5 miles) Drivers can expect single-lane closures Sundays through Thursdays between 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. the following day.

MD 264 (Brooms Island Road) between Ross Road and MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) in Port Republic (nearly four miles) Drivers can expect daytime single-lane closures Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This work will begin once the southbound MD 4 work is completed.

The State Highway Administration’s contractor for both projects, Reliable Contracting Company, Inc. of Gambrills, will use arrow boards and barrels for each project, as well as a flagging operation for the MD 264 project, to guide motorists through the work zone.

Drivers are reminded to reduce speeds and remain alert for changing traffic patterns. The State Highway Administration understands roadwork can be an inconvenience but is necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways. Customers may contact the SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov