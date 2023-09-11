Prince George’s County Felon Sentenced to 11 Years in Federal Prison for Drug Conspiracy and Illegal Possession of a Firearm

U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow sentenced Toumani Thomas, age 46, of Accokeek, Maryland, to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a drug distribution conspiracy, and for violating his supervised release for a previous conviction for an attempted armed commercial robbery.

Judge Chasanow ordered that Thomas must forfeit firearms and ammunition seized during the investigation, $18,004 in cash that was proceeds of drug trafficking, and the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, the Yamaha R1 motorcycle, and the Audi S8 that Thomas used to facilitate drug trafficking and/or obtained with proceeds of such activity.



The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”) – Washington Division; and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to his guilty plea, in October 2022, DEA agents received a tip that Thomas was involved in drug trafficking. Investigation connected Thomas to a storage unit in Temple Hills, Maryland.

A subsequent search warrant executed at the storage unit recovered a duffel bag containing eleven shrink-wrapped bricks of cocaine with a total weight of 12.8 kilograms and a single plastic cup.

Surveillance footage and storage facility access records obtained after the search showed Thomas accessing the unit several times since it was rented by another individual on October 6, 2022.

Video showed that Thomas had traveled to the facility using his Yamaha R1 motorcycle, his Mercedes Benz AMG GT, and his Audi S8 at different times in furtherance of Thomas’s drug trafficking. The day after the seizure of the cocaine, Thomas arrived at the facility with a large, empty plastic tub and attempted to retrieve some or all of the cocaine from the storage unit when he discovered it had been seized.

After officers discovered the 12.8 kilograms of cocaine, they learned that Thomas had an active account at another storage facility in Brentwood, Maryland.

On December 6, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at that storage unit and found items belonging to Thomas. From a backpack located inside the unit, officers recovered a 7.62x39mm semiautomatic rifle; a 100 round high-capacity drum-style magazine containing 97 rounds of 7.62 caliber ammunition; a 30-round high-capacity magazine containing 20 rounds of 7.62 caliber ammunition; and a pistol magazine containing 5 rounds of ammunition.

The 7.62 mm firearm had been reported stolen in Virginia in June 2022. Thomas admitted that the firearm, magazines and ammunition recovered from the Brentwood storage unit were used, or intended to be used, to facilitate his drug trafficking. Thomas also admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition that as a result of his previous federal conviction.

A search warrant was also executed at Thomas’s residence and agents recovered a money counting machine, an empty handgun container, a large roll of shrink-wrap plastic, rubber bands, and a large container of automotive grease, which is frequently used to attempt to mask drug scents from detection dogs. The Mercedes Benz AMG GT and the Yamaha R1 motorcycle were also found in the home’s garage. Law enforcement seized $18,004 in cash at Thomas’s arrest on December 16, 2022.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the DEA and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in the investigation and thanked the Baltimore County Police Department for its assistance. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam K. Ake and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Dawn M. Ellison, who prosecuted the case.