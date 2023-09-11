Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting in Owings

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, around 10:52 p.m., deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the 2900 block of 5th Street in Owings, MD for the report of a shooting.

Deputies arrived on scene and located one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation revealed the male victim and a known assailant were involved in a verbal altercation followed by an assault.

The suspect (s) fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to an area trauma center where he remains in stable condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigative Bureau have assumed the investigation. Deputies are asking anyone with information to please contact Det. J. Buck at [email protected]. Please reference case #23-64345.