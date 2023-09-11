One Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Tree in Hollywood

On Monday, September 11, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Johns Road and Meredith Court in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a tree with no entrapment and confirmed the vehicle was not overturned.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision.

