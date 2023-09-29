One Injured After Collision with Entrapment in Newburg

On Sunday 9/10/2023 Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS responded to the area of Rock Point Road and Squire’s Landing for the report of a single vehicle accident into the woods with one reported trapped.

Upon arriving, the crew from Rescue Engine 6 verified one person was trapped and began extrication of the patient.

Rescue Engine 14 arrived on the scene and assisted with the extrication of the patient.

Paramedic Ambulance 14 handled patient care and transport to the hospital.

photos courtesy of the Cobb Island VFD.

