Honda/Kia Dealership Coming to California Area

Posted 9/12/2023 by Brandon Russell., who is an organizer & former Commissioner candidate informing the public on local gov’t.

“Several properties, totaling over 8 acres, along 235 North before the Route 4 intersection are slated for development.

Owned by CMA Properties in Charlottesville, VA, the property will become a Honda and Kia dealership right next door to Feicht Contracting.

Two one-story buildings, one over 27K sqft and the other about 20K sqft, will occupy the land along with 105 parking spots and 484 storage spots for vehicles on sale. The dealership will be Carter-Myers Automotive, which already has three locations throughout Virginia.

Interestingly, this property was owned by Aldridge Ford in the early 2000s. No traffic study has been completed yet as the project is still going through the approval process with the Department of Land Use and Growth Management.

The project is expected to complete within one year of construction once started. It has not been heard by the Planning Commission for concept site plan approval.

Previously, I posted about commercial development just past Route 4, on the neighboring intersection corner.

There are three parcels, one of which is already slated for an AutoSpa Car Wash. With the other two likely to see retail space in the future, an already failing intersection at Route 4 and 235, combined with the need for expansion of Route 4 heading toward the Thomas Johnson Bridge, which desperately needs replacing, AND new homes and apartments being built in the Myrtle Point neighborhood, this area is quickly becoming a Freddy Krueger traffic nightmare.”

