Police Investigating Double Fatal Shooting in Oxon Hill

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal shooting Sunday evening in Oxon Hill. The victims are identified as 28-year-old Charles Oxley of Oxon Hill and 30-year-old Lamont Oxley of Washington D.C. In this case, a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

On September 10, 2023, at approximately 11:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace.

Once on scene, officers located both victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Charles Oxley was pronounced deceased on the scene. Lamont Oxley was taken to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0053669.