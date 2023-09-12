Police Investigating 16-Year-Old DuVal High School Student Shot and Killed

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a teenage girl on Monday in Lanham. The victim is 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore of Greenbelt.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Detectives are encouraging anyone with information on this murder, no matter how small the detail, to contact the department or Crime Solvers.

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 3:45 pm, officers responded to calls for a shooting in the 9800 block of Palamar Drive.



The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound(s). She was pronounced deceased a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was walking on Palamar Drive after leaving DuVal High School when a dispute occurred between two groups.

During that dispute, a suspect(s) shot the victim. Investigators continue to work to determine the circumstances of the dispute and the shooting.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0053813