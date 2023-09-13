Night Flight Activities Scheduled at NAS Patuxent River September 12-22, 2023

September 13, 2023

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating nighttime testing events are scheduled to take place Sept. 12 through September 22, 2023. Flights will occur between 5 p.m. and midnight.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be training for realistic night flight scenarios including Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP).

Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of military personnel and the success of their mission. Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community.

For more information call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.

