Two 18-year-old Teens Arrested and Charged in Murder of 19-Year-Old

The Homicide Unit identified and arrested two suspects in connection with a recent fatal shooting in Temple Hills. The suspects are 18-year-old Carlos Jordan of Temple Hills and 18-year-old Desmann Aikens of Capitol Heights. They are charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Davier Tucker of Fort Washington.

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 2:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Brinkley Road. The victim was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital several hours later.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jordan shot the victim and then Aiken drove Jordan from the shooting scene. The suspects and victim were known to each other.

Jordan is charged with first degree murder and related charges. Aiken is charged with accessory after the fact. They are both in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

