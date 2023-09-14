Multiple Injured After Serious 6 Vehicle Collision Involving Dump Trucks in Prince George’s County

PGFD Commuter Alert: Multi-vehicle collision, 8:17am, Branch Ave SB at Surratts Road. Several vehicles and two dump trucks involved. PGFD Hazmat Units on scene for diesel tank leak.

Branch Ave SB remains closed. Two reported minor injuries. Expect delays and move over for emergency vehicles.

This morning around 8:17 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Branch Ave and Surratts Road for a serious motor vehicle collision involving multiple dump trucks.

Crews arrived on the scene to find six vehicles involved and requested additional HAZMAT units for large diesel fuel leaks.

Expect delays and move over for emergency vehicles. Use caution in the area and expect extended delays.

All photos courtesy of Sky7, and Fox5DC helicopter crews.

