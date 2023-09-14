St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – September 12, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented proclamations for National Recovery Month, National Suicide Prevention Month, and National Senior Center Activity Month.

The Commissioners then adopted the proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Energy and Fuel Tax Ordinance, Chapters 267.23, 267.24 and 267.27.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) Snow Hill Park Master Plan and the concurrent scheduling of park entrance, boat ramp, and kayak launch construction.

Approved the FY25 Waterway Improvement Fund Grant Application by R&P for Chaptico Wharf Pier improvements.

Approved the acceptance of the Senior Health Insurance Program Grant by the Department of Aging and Human Services (DAHS) to provide counseling, education, and outreach to assist Medicare beneficiaries.

Approved the FY24–FY27 Area Plan Application and Notice of Grant Award by DAHS to provide various programs and services to St. Mary’s County seniors.

Approved the acceptance of the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) grant award by DAHS to continue this volunteer program.

Approved the calendar year 2024 Commissioner’s meeting schedule and the fiscal year 2025 budget calendar.

The Commissioner’s next regular business meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.