Drive-Thru Flu Vaccine for St. Mary’s County Community Members

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), in coordination with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital (MSMH) and the St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS), is offering drive-thru flu vaccine clinics for St. Mary’s County residents.

All persons aged 6 months and older can decrease their chance for influenza infection or severe illness by getting a flu vaccine every season.

Flu vaccine is especially recommended for those at higher risk of flu complications, including young children, adults 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people with certain health conditions.

Individuals age 19 and older MSMH will provide flu vaccines for this age group. Registration will take place on-site. $10 donations are requested.

Individuals age 18 and under SMCHD will provide flu vaccines for free for this age group. Registration will take place on-site. A parent or guardian must be present for children under the age of 18.



SMCHD and MSMH will be providing flu vaccinations at the following locations. There will be no school-located flu clinics provided at the public schools this year, so parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their child to one of these locations for flu vaccinations. Additional influenza vaccine clinics will be announced at a later date for children ages 18 and younger.

Great Mills High School Saturday, September 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



Margaret Bent Middle School-Based Health Center Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.



“We appreciate our partnership with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Mary’s County Public Schools in providing this valuable service for our community,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “I encourage everyone to get vaccinated – that’s the best defense against the flu and its complications. Flu can cause serious illness, and leads to missed time at work or school.”

“We are excited to join our community partners in providing these important vaccinations in a way that’s especially convenient for families,” said Mimi Novello, MD, MBA, FACEP, president and chief medical officer, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “Heading into another flu season, we hope this will make it easier than ever for St. Mary’s residents to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

“As we approach the cold and flu season this fall, we want everyone to take care of themselves,” said Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of St. Mary’s County Public Schools. “We are grateful for the ongoing partnership with the Health Department to offer clinics and health resources such as these to our students, staff, and families.”