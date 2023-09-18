United Bridge Partners Hosting Public Forums in Calvert County

United Bridge Partners has announced it will host four public forums in Calvert County to obtain community feedback on the future of the Thomas Johnson Bridge and potential replacement.

As follow-up to United Bridge Partners’ presentation before the Commissioners of Calvert County on June 27, where it demonstrated its track record of previously deploying over $900 million across five states, and rebuilding, and operating six bridges in need that were perpetually unfunded, and how it could deliver a similar solution for the Thomas Johnson Bridge, the company is hosting public forums to hear directly from the community.

The company is hosting four meetings in the county where it will present, provide two-minute timeslots for direct public comment and questions, and offer a survey. The meetings in the county, covering each district, will result in a report to be presented to the County Commission.

The meetings will take place from 7 – 8 p.m., at the following times and locations:

Monday, September 18 – Southern Community Center

20 Appeal Ln, Lusby, MD 20657

20 Appeal Ln, 20657 Tuesday, September 19 – Harriet E. Brown Community Center

901 Dares Beach Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

901 Dares Beach Rd, 20678 Thursday, September 21 – Northeast Community Center

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave , Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732

4075 , 20732 Wednesday, September 27 – Southern Community Center, Lusby

20 Appeal Ln, Lusby, MD 20657

Watch United Bridge Partners’ presentation to the Board of County Commissioners on June 27, 2023, below.

