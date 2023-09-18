Teen Flown to Trauma Center After Striking Mailbox with Dirt Bike in Mechanicsville

September 18, 2023

On Friday, September 15, 2023, at approximately 4:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area Tin Top School Road and Kimberly Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 16-year old male laying in the roadway after striking a mailbox.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Flight medics were advised the teen was traveling approximately over 60 mph with no helmet on when he struck a mailbox and was ejected from the vehicle. Bystanders reported they found the victim unconscious upon their arrival and 911 call.

Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville VFD.


This entry was posted on September 18, 2023 at 9:03 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.