Motor Vehicle Collision in Tall Timbers Sends One to Trauma Center

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Francis Lane in Tall Timbers, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one vehicle off the roadway and into the woods, all patients were out of the vehicles with none overturned.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated two patients and consulted with an area trauma center for their injuries.

The operator of the white Toyota SUV was transported to an area trauma center for precautionary reasons due to witnesses stating the vehicle rolled over multiple times.

The operator of the green SUV was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

