76th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair This Weekend! September 21-24th, 2023

St. Mary’s County Government, on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, invites all members of the community to join in the fun happening this weekend at the 76th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair!

The St. Mary’s County Fair takes place annually, during the 3rd weekend of September. Highlights for this year’s program include:

Thursday, September 21, 2023: Opening Day! (4 p.m. – 9 p.m.) Crowning of the Queen of Tolerance

(4 p.m. – 9 p.m.) Friday, September 22, 2023: Kid’s Day! (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Kiddie tractor pull, robotics demo, pig races, and more!

(9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Saturday, September 23, 2023: Parade Day! (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Fair Parade, jousting tournament, stuffed ham demo, and more!

(9 a.m. – 9 p.m.) Sunday, September 24, 2023: Family Day! (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.) Baby show, antique tractor pull, and more!

(9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Don’t forget to stop by the Commercial 2 building, to learn more about St. Mary’s County Government programs and services! Parking is available onsite; carpooling is recommended. To help alleviate traffic congestion, residents should consider accessing the main fairgrounds parking lot from Fairgrounds Road via Maryland Route 4.

Residents should note that the annual fair parade will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Traffic delays should be expected on Maryland Route 5 (Point Lookout Road), from approximately 8:30 a.m. – noon; residents should consider alternate travel routes during this timeframe.

Follow the St. Mary’s County Fair at Facebook.com/SMCFair for event news and updates.

Thank you, to all the dedicated volunteers of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board, St. Mary’s County Government, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and to all the community partners, organizations, and businesses that help to make the St. Mary’s County Fair an annual success.

