Police Seeking Information in Fatal Hit and Run, Candlelight Vigil Being Held Monday, Sept.18th, 2023

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred Monday night, September 11, 2023, in Accokeek. The deceased pedestrian is 24-year-old Adam Emmanuel Douglas of Clinton.

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 11:00 pm, officers responded to the 14700 block of Livingston Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a vehicle was traveling northbound on Livingston Road, when for reasons under investigation, struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene. Investigators are working to determine the make and model of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

The Maryland International Raceway released the following.

“Last week, MIR lost a racer, a son, a father, and a brother. Adam Douglas Jr, age 24, was involved in a hit and run incident in Accokeek and passed away. Adam was one of a kind and will be missed by everyone he ever came in contact with. Another one has been taken from us way too soon.”

There will be a candle light vigil to honor Adam Douglas Jr tonight, Monday September 18th, 2023 at 8 p.m., in Brandywine with more details below for those that would like to attend.

A friend close to the family has set up a gofundme account to assist with funeral expenses for the Adam Douglas Sr and his wife. Details can be found by clicking here.”

