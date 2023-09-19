Dedicated Firefighter Reports for Duty Despite $50,000 Powerball Win

Odenton resident ‘felt lucky’ when he purchased quick-pick ticket in Oxon Hill

A firefighter from Odenton got a fortunate surprise before work when he checked his Powerball numbers from the Saturday, Sept. 16 drawing. He was excited when he saw he had won $50,004, but still had an obligation to fulfill.

“I was a wreck, but I still had to go to work,” he said, laughing.



The Anne Arundel County resident confessed that he told a few coworkers about his Lottery luck when he arrived at the station. “I couldn’t keep it to myself. It was hard to contain.”

His $10 ticket had four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball to secure the third-tier prize in the drawing. He also won $4 on another line of the ticket, giving him a total prize of $50,004.

The 41-year-old said he randomly plays Powerball and bought a ticket the day before the drawing at Oxon Hill’s Royal Farms #278. The Prince George’s County store is located at 100 Monument Avenue.

“I bought a sandwich and then I felt lucky,” he said. That feeling led to his decision to purchase a Powerball ticket.

The winner plans to use his prize to pay bills. He was one of three Maryland third-tier prize winners in the Sept. 16 drawing. No one has won the Powerball jackpot since a $1.08 billion winning ticket was sold in California in the July 19 drawing. Tonight’s jackpot has an estimated annuity of $638 million and an estimated cash value of $304.2 million. This is the 10th largest jackpot in Powerball history.