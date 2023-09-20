Bicyclist Transported to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and bicyclist in the roadway with the bicyclist conscious, alert and breathing.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the patients lower body injuries. However, after further consultation, the Trooper was canceled and emergency medical personnel transported the patient by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision. The striking vehicles operator denied any injuries.

