Charles County School Incident Reports – September 19th, 2023

Assault with injuries at North Point High School – On September 19 at 9:30 a.m., two students at North Point High School were involved in an altercation inside a bathroom. Both students sustained minor injuries and were treated by a school nurse. The school resource officer is investigating. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-6282 ext. 0580.

Vape Pen with possible CBD recovered from Matula Elementary School Student – On September 19 at 1:15 p.m., school administrators at Matula Elementary School were notified of a student who was reportedly in possession of a vape. A school resource officer initiated an investigation. Further investigation revealed two students were smoking the vape in a school bathroom. The vape, which was labeled as having 150 mg of CBD, was recovered from one of the students involved. In accordance with Maryland law, due to the age of the students, no one will be charged; however, the students do face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Ondrish at 301-609-6282 ext. 0636.

Knife recovered from student at Indian Head Elementary School – On September 19 at 2 p.m., a school resource officer was notified by a school administrator of a student in possession of a knife. The knife was recovered. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged due to their age. The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services will be contacted. PFC Quigley is investigating.