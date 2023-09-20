Leadership Southern Maryland Announces Selection of the Executive Program Class of 2024

LEONARDTOWN, MD – September 19, 2023: The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 35 Southern Maryland leaders for its 16th Executive Program cycle—the Class of 2024.

From Calvert County –

Eryn Lowe, Senior Communications Program Manager, Calvert County Government

Karyn Molines, Natural Resources Division Chief, Dept. of Parks & Recreation, Calvert County Government

Dr. Dale Moore, President, The Moore Group, LLC

Kathryn Poff, CISO/Deputy Director of Technology Services, Calvert County Government

Sheebah Smith, Deputy Director of Economic Development, Calvert County Government

Christopher Sperling, Historic Preservation Planner III, Dept. of Planning & Zoning, Calvert County Government

From Charles County –

Stephanie Cleaveland, Assistant CNO, Director of Emergency Services, CalvertHealth Medical Center

Pamela Frank, Executive Director, Charles County Military Alliance Council

Shelley Mackey, Director, Communications & Media Relations, Charles County Public Schools

Renesha Miles, Chief Equity Officer, Charles County Government

Gregory Proctor, Vice President, G.S. Proctor & Associates

Rhosheeda Proctor, Diversity & Inclusion Director, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative

Stephanie Rolle, Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Southern Maryland

Robert Selkirk, First Sergeant, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

Travis Bernard Walker, Ordinance Assurance & Safety Director, U.S. Department of the Navy

Perliter Walters-Gilliam, President, NBBE Consulting

Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President, College of Southern Maryland

From St. Mary’s County –

Douglas Belvin, Vice President, Growth Operations, SMX

Jameika Butler-Turner, Executive Director, Pyramid Healthcare

Marcia Chase, Chief Human Resources Officer, Naval Systems, Inc.

Erin Emery, Vice President and Co-Founder, The AVA Group

Christina Good, Director of Pricing and Strategy, Island Creek Associates

Nicole Hedderich, Associate Vice President, Quality & Risk Management, CalvertHealth Medical Center

Kristin Kauffman, Chief Marketing Officer, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union

Michael Magee, President, Magee Technologies, LLC (MTech)

Maria McDonald, Development Director, Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center

Colleen O’Hare, Program Manager, MAG Aerospace

Trisha Post, Facility Security Officer, ABSI Aerospace & Defense

Paul Reynolds, Principal Technologist, Mission Solutions Group, SMX

CAPT Glenn Rioux, NAVAIR Principal Military Deputy for Engineering, Naval Air Systems Command

Jessica Roberts, Director of Case Management, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Michael Schachterle, Senior Program Manager, MAG Aerospace

Jodi Stanalonis, Chief Staff Officer, ACE Consulting Group, LLC

Leslie Taylor, Vice President/Executive Advisor, MIL Corporation

Joe Wade, Director of Business Operations and Programs, Systecon North America

Following a two-day opening retreat in September, class members will attend nine intense, monthly sessions focusing on agriculture, economic and workforce development, defense, education, healthcare, public safety, housing and human services, diversity and inclusion, and energy and environment.

The sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May. More than 50 experts from across the region and state, and representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community, will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an independent community leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of mid- to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region.

Founded in 2008, LSM has graduated more than 500 community-engaged Southern Maryland leaders.

