Leadership Southern Maryland Announces Selection of the Executive Program Class of 2024

LEONARDTOWN, MD – September 19, 2023: The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 35 Southern Maryland leaders for its 16th Executive Program cycle—the Class of 2024.
From Calvert County –
- Eryn Lowe, Senior Communications Program Manager, Calvert County Government
- Karyn Molines, Natural Resources Division Chief, Dept. of Parks & Recreation, Calvert County Government
- Dr. Dale Moore, President, The Moore Group, LLC
- Kathryn Poff, CISO/Deputy Director of Technology Services, Calvert County Government
- Sheebah Smith, Deputy Director of Economic Development, Calvert County Government
- Christopher Sperling, Historic Preservation Planner III, Dept. of Planning & Zoning, Calvert County Government
From Charles County –
- Stephanie Cleaveland, Assistant CNO, Director of Emergency Services, CalvertHealth Medical Center
- Pamela Frank, Executive Director, Charles County Military Alliance Council
- Shelley Mackey, Director, Communications & Media Relations, Charles County Public Schools
- Renesha Miles, Chief Equity Officer, Charles County Government
- Gregory Proctor, Vice President, G.S. Proctor & Associates
- Rhosheeda Proctor, Diversity & Inclusion Director, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative
- Stephanie Rolle, Chief Executive Officer, United Way of Southern Maryland
- Robert Selkirk, First Sergeant, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office
- Travis Bernard Walker, Ordinance Assurance & Safety Director, U.S. Department of the Navy
- Perliter Walters-Gilliam, President, NBBE Consulting
- Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President, College of Southern Maryland
From St. Mary’s County –
- Douglas Belvin, Vice President, Growth Operations, SMX
- Jameika Butler-Turner, Executive Director, Pyramid Healthcare
- Marcia Chase, Chief Human Resources Officer, Naval Systems, Inc.
- Erin Emery, Vice President and Co-Founder, The AVA Group
- Christina Good, Director of Pricing and Strategy, Island Creek Associates
- Nicole Hedderich, Associate Vice President, Quality & Risk Management, CalvertHealth Medical Center
- Kristin Kauffman, Chief Marketing Officer, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union
- Michael Magee, President, Magee Technologies, LLC (MTech)
- Maria McDonald, Development Director, Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center
- Colleen O’Hare, Program Manager, MAG Aerospace
- Trisha Post, Facility Security Officer, ABSI Aerospace & Defense
- Paul Reynolds, Principal Technologist, Mission Solutions Group, SMX
- CAPT Glenn Rioux, NAVAIR Principal Military Deputy for Engineering, Naval Air Systems Command
- Jessica Roberts, Director of Case Management, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital
- Michael Schachterle, Senior Program Manager, MAG Aerospace
- Jodi Stanalonis, Chief Staff Officer, ACE Consulting Group, LLC
- Leslie Taylor, Vice President/Executive Advisor, MIL Corporation
- Joe Wade, Director of Business Operations and Programs, Systecon North America
Following a two-day opening retreat in September, class members will attend nine intense, monthly sessions focusing on agriculture, economic and workforce development, defense, education, healthcare, public safety, housing and human services, diversity and inclusion, and energy and environment.
The sessions will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation in May. More than 50 experts from across the region and state, and representing business, government, education, and the nonprofit community, will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is an independent community leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of mid- to senior-level public and private sector executives about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region.
Founded in 2008, LSM has graduated more than 500 community-engaged Southern Maryland leaders.