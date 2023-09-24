UPDATE 9/25/2023: On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) responded to a report of a vehicle fire in Drayden, MD.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the Second District Volunteer Fire Department reported to Deputies they had extinguished the blaze of a 2011 Ford Ranger and discovered an unidentified deceased male in the driver’s seat.

Authorities from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal and the SMCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID) were called to the location to initiate an investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification.

The Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation. Anyone with information related to this event is requested to contact Corporal Shawn Shelko via email at shawn.shelko@stmaryscountymd.gov or by telephone at 301-475-4200, Ext. 8147.



On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at approximately 9:28 p.m., firefighters from Second District, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown and Hollywood responded to the 46000 block of Edward’s Lane in Drayden, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a residence.

The 911 caller reported a vehicle was on fire in driveway of the residence and believed it was threatening the structure and also advised they did not recognize the vehicle or know the location of the homeowner.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames threatening the 1-story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 20 minutes and located one subject deceased in the drivers seat of the vehicle.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal are investigating the death and fire.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 3 hours. Minor damage to the residence was reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

