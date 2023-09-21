Judith Ann Burns, 83, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023 at the Maples of

Stoneleigh in Towson, MD. She was born on May 13, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to Roland and Frances Burns.

Judith made a career as a computer systems analyst. She worked for numerous contractors that provided

support for the Department of Defense. She enjoyed shopping, sewing, crafting and cooking.

She is survived by her children Michael Marshall and Stacy Hendrix; her granddaughter, Samantha Lysaght and her husband Bradley; her great grandson, Asher Lysaght; her sister, Kathleen Burns; her cousin, Susan Burns; and her loving cat, Sunny.

Condolences can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.