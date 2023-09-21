Two Flown Out After Motor Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, September 21, 2023, at approximately 10:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Point Lookout Road and Colton Point Road intersection in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with two patients suffering injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 and U.S. Park Police Eagle 2 were requested to land nearby.

Trooper 6 transported both patients to an area trauma center. Eagle 2 was placed in service before their arrival.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department!


