Governor Moore Joins President Biden in Prince George’s County in Support of Key Investments to Grow the Economy, Announces $17.4 Million in Funding for Adult Education

Governor Wes Moore announced that Maryland will direct $17.4 million toward adult education providers in support of key investments to grow Maryland’s economy.

The announcement came as part of the program during President Joseph R. Biden’s visit to Prince George’s County Community College in support of the Biden Administration’s vision for growing the country’s economy.

“Together, we will grow an economy that works for everyone, from the bottom up and the middle out,” said Gov. Moore. “President Biden has been very clear about his vision to empower and educate workers to grow the middle class. It’s a vision I stand by because it’s good for Maryland, good for our people, and good for our economy. Together, we are going to work in partnership to follow the president’s lead, build out our workforce, grow the economy, and win this decade.”



The president’s “Bidenomics” agenda for the economy is delivering for the American people. The vision is centered around three key pillars: making smart public investments in America, promoting competition to lower costs and help entrepreneurs and small businesses thrive, and empowering and educating workers to grow the middle class.

Maryland will direct $9.5 million in support from the U.S. Department of Education and $7.9 million from the Maryland Department of Labor to 23 adult education providers who will expand access to basic and secondary education for adults, English language acquisition, civics education, integrated education and training, and family literacy. All 16 Maryland community colleges, two local K-12 school systems, three community-based organizations, one public library system and the state correctional education system will receive the funding.

“Local adult education makes a difference in the lives of families and communities across our state,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “We have over 20,000 adult learners in Maryland, and this funding will support their educational goals and development of new skills—which will contribute to our state’s workforce and bridge economic gaps in our local communities.”

All currently funded adult education providers will also be awarded program status for the next four years. The list of grant awardees is available at labor.maryland.gov.

More information about Maryland’s adult education provider network is also available through labor.maryland.gov.