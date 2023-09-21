Charles County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Travis Yates Graduates from DC Police Leadership Academy

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce that Lieutenant Travis Yates of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) graduated from Cohort 2023-02 of the DC Police Leadership Academy (DCPLA) hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

“I am proud of Lt. Yates’ accomplishment. Continuing education is critical for our employees and I’m confident Lt. Yates will bring the knowledge, skills, and abilities he learned to our Agency to enhance leadership skills throughout all components of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Berry.

Cohort 2023-02 was the second cohort of the DCPLA program. The three-week program, broken into two sessions, comprised 72 participants from across the US as well as international representatives. Participants engaged in shaping the future of policing by developing their personal leadership abilities through facilitated discourse and interactive activities.



Lt. Yates is a 21-year veteran of the CCSO and has served in Corrections, Patrol Operations, Special Operations, and the Community Policing Unit. He currently serves as a Patrol Commander. Lt. Yates also served on the Agency’s Special Events Response Team and has been a member of the Honor Guard since 2008.

“This training provided me with an enormous amount of knowledge in a wide variety of topics which I’m looking forward to using throughout the rest of my career here at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. I was able to build partnerships with approximately 50 other local and federal law enforcement agencies around the nation that will prove to be an invaluable resource to have. I really enjoyed learning from all of the presenters who were experts in their field and also learning from all of my colleagues that I got to hold conversations with,” said Lt. Yates.

DCPLA develops leaders who demonstrate high standards of integrity, trust, openness, humility, and respect. The program facilitates a culture of positive police leaders that understand the profession of law enforcement beyond their assigned role- leaders that create and maintain a sense of purpose and innovation in their agencies.

“The knowledge Lt. Yates gained will not only assist our employees, but will further enhance how we serve our communities,” Sheriff Berry said. “We are grateful to have been a part of this training and we look forward to continuing to participate in future training.”

