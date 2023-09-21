Police Chase and Motor Vehicle Collision in Charlotte Hall Expected to Cause Delays

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Three Notch Road and Golden Beach Road for a motor vehicle collision with injuries at 2:20 p.m.

Police are advising Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road at Traveled Lane in Charlotte Hall are closed due to the motor vehicle collision and ongoing investigation involving a stolen vehicle.

At least two subjects are being evaluated by emergency medical personnel.

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises Southbound Route 5 in the area of Golden Beach Road will have traffic backups and detours for the next 2 hours as of 2:30 p.m.”

Verizon has been requested to the scene for damaged property. Charles County Sheriff’s Office was requested to setup at the county line, however, they were cancelled

Updates will be provided when they become available.