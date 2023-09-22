Rotary Club of Lexington Park Donates $15,000 To Help Local Soup Kitchen

September 11th, 2023 was an energetic evening at the St. Mary’s Caring facility (20331 Point Lookout Rd. Great Mills, MD 20634) as local Lexington Park Rotarians came together for their bi-monthly club meeting.

Kristine Millen, director of St. Mary’s Caring, was gracious enough to host the club for a dinner / field trip. [The prevalence of food insecurities within our own community is something that should not be taken lightly and is exactly what we are trying to do something about.] Stated Connie Gunn, club Secretary, for the Lexington Park Rotary Club

At our field trip club meeting, we learned about the history of this wonderful non-profit; (St. Mary’s Caring). As well as the success stories which have helped to make their presence and charitable contributions to our community possible.

They are achieving their primary goal: Feeding those in need . “It is with great honor and pride that the Rotary Club of Lexington Park is privileged to support this fine charity.” Said Wanda Smith, Club President, for the Lexington Park Rotary Club

Food insecurities are one of the larger focal points for our club and we are honored to have had an opportunity to present St. Mary’s Caring with a considerable donation ($15,000) to aid in their efforts within our local community. Jane Sypher; Director of Charitable Projects

Our motto is “Service above Self” and we strive on diversity and inclusion. Our volunteer members share a wide range of business, professional, and community leadership experience. The many programs and events we support; provides numerous opportunities for our local community, club members and their families, coworkers and friends to join in on ALL the Rotary fun.

SOME OF OUR ANNUAL EVENTS INCLUDE: • Christmas in April Project House • Scholarship Awards Luncheon • Charter Night & Service Above Self Awards • Oyster Festival weekend. • Teacher Appreciation Dinner

YOU’RE INVITED: Rotary CLUB MEETINGS are at 5pm on the 2nd & 4th Monday of each month and feature meaningful guest speakers, updates on club projects, and networking among fellow members and guests. These meetings are currently being held at the Lexington Park Library.

For more information about visiting our club, please contact our Membership Director Rose Frederick at: [email protected] or visit our website: https://www.rotarylp.org We would love to serve alongside you.

