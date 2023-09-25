No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole and Rolls Over in Mechanicsville

September 25, 2023

On September 23, 2023, at approximately 12:53 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 28000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway and on its roof after striking a utility pole.

The operator and single occupant of the vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported and all fire and rescue personnel returned to service within 30 minutes.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department. Volunteer with them today by clicking here!


This entry was posted on September 25, 2023 at 4:20 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.