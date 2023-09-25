UPDATE: Victim Identified; Search For Hit And Run Driver Who Struck And Killed Pedestrian In Prince George’s Co. Continues.

Sept.23,2023 update: The deceased is identified as Stephen Marquel Thompson, 23, of Washington, D.C.

Maryland State Police are searching for the driver of a Mini-Cooper, suspected to be involved in a hit and run fatal pedestrian crash early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

The victim was struck and killed shortly before 2:00 a.m. today on the southbound side of I-495 in the area of Ritchie Marlboro Road.

Emergency medical service personnel from Prince George’s County Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Currently, information developed by State Police Crash Team investigators indicates the striking vehicle was a 2009 – 2014 Mini Cooper.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was walking on the southbound side of I-495, south of Ritchie Marlboro Road in lane 3 when the crash occurred.

Investigators believe the striking vehicle sustained damage to the right front-end as a result of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-669-8100. Callers may remain anonymous.