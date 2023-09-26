7th District Optimist Annual Blessing of the Fleet on September 30, 2023

The 7th District Optimist Club is proud to present the 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet Southern Maryland on Saturday, September 30 at Historic St. Mary’s City.

The annual event celebrates St. Mary’s County’s ties to the Chesapeake Bay watershed and the watermen who work its waters. The event will run from 12:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. and will feature family entertainment, local food, art and craft vendors, a blessing ceremony, an evening concert, and…fireworks!

Activities include Southern Maryland food, art and craft vendors, a boat blessing ceremony, tours of Maryland Dove, an evening concert, children’s activities, fireworks, and more. This year’s live performances are Out of Order and Friends and headliner The Amish Outlaws.

Gates will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, children 10 and under are free. Tickets will be available at the door or online through Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blessing-of-the-fleet-southern-maryland-tickets-648056663927?aff=oddtdtcreator

Food vendors will be cash only – an ATM will be available at the event.

The event will be held at 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, Md 20686. For information, contact organizer John Laychak by emailing [email protected].

To stay up to date on the festivities or view the full event schedule, please visit Facebook.com/BlessingOfTheFleetSOMD.