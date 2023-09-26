Replica Firearm Recovered from North Point High School

On Monday, September 25, 2023, at 2:41 p.m., a school administrator at North Point High School entered a student bathroom and saw what appeared to be a firearm discarded in one of the urinals.

The school resource officer recovered the item, and determined it was a BB gun replica of a Glock 18 pistol.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the serious dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be construed as weapons on school grounds.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0580.