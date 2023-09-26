St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Assaulted During Threat Investigation

On Monday, September 25, 2023, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a threat investigation in Leonardtown, and while interviewing Demetri Kavon Gross, 28, also of Leonardtown, they discovered he had an open warrant through the Maryland State Police for Driving While Suspended.

Deputy First Class Alexander Wynnyk and Deputy First Class Richard Wilhelmi attempted to place Mr. Gross in custody, but the suspect backed away and resisted arrest, and a physical altercation ensued, causing the Deputies to fall into a chain link fence, resulting in damage.

Additionally, DFC Wynnyk suffered repeated blows to the head from Mr. Gross’s closed fist.

Following the struggle, Mr. Gross was placed under arrest, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, and charged with the following offenses:

Felony Assault Second Degree-Law Enforcement Officer

Assault Second Degree

Resist/Interfere with Arrest

Failure to Obey a Lawful Order

Malicious Destruction of Property <$1000

DFC Wynnyk was treated for abrasions and a concussion and released from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.