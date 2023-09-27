No Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Collision with Multiple Vehicles on Fire in Lexington Park

September 27, 2023

On Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at approximately 6:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Forest Park Road and Pine Hill Run Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one on fire.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to reports of a 2-vehicle collision with no injuries and one vehicle on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway fully engulfed in flames and one off the roadway. All occupants were out of the vehicles and no injuries were reported.

Personnel from NAS Patuxent River, Bay District, and Ridge responded to the scene and operated for approximately 1 hour.




This entry was posted on September 27, 2023 at 7:40 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.