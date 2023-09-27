One Injured After Single Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Valley Lee

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at approximately 6:07 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Springer Road in Valley Lee, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet pickup truck off the roadway and into the wooded area on its side with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Second District and Bay District VFD’s responded and extricated the patient in under 25 minutes.

The patient was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation, he was conscious alert and breathing while walking to the ambulance.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the collision.

SMECO and Verizon responded to evaluated damaged property.

