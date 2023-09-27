St. Mary’s County Couple Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

“Powellball” pair made U-turn to purchase quick-pick ticket

A couple from St. Mary’s County dubbed themselves “Powellball” to share their story on how everything aligned for a $50,000 Powerball win in the Sept. 2 drawing.

The loyal players were at New Market Service Center at 29233 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville to make a weekly purchase that typically includes a Powerball ticket. When the couple left the St. Mary’s County store, they realized they had forgotten to purchase a ticket.

Instead of skipping the drawing that night, and giving up their chance at winning a $420 million jackpot, the wife told her husband to go back to the store. “She told me to make that U-turn,” the grateful husband said with a grin.



The “Powellball” team purchased a $10 ticket with five lines of numbers. The couple pointed out that this was significant because the third-tier prize-winning line was on the fifth and final line of the ticket.

“If we would have bought a $6, $8 ticket or anything less, we wouldn’t have gotten that last line,” the wife explained.

The next day, they were at a restaurant and the wife scanned the ticket for a win using the Lottery app on her phone. She received the message that every Lottery player hopes for alerting her to a $50,000 prize. The wife recalls that she started to cry with excitement.

“Mrs. Powellball” said she has a lucky alligator tooth that she wears as a necklace and believes in the power of manifesting wins, which has led to small prizes in the past. “I try to manifest a win all the time, but even this win took me by surprise,” said the 48-year-old.

The “Powellball” couple own a small business. They plan to use the prize to pay bills and will invest some of the funds into their business. They were one of three $50,000 Maryland winners in the Sept. 2 drawing. There were also winners from Harford County and Hyattsville.

Powerball has kept rolling along since the last jackpot was hit on July 19. Saturday night’s jackpot has an estimated annuity of $750 million and an estimated cash value of $350.6 million. This is the 7th largest jackpot in Powerball history and the “Powellball” pair hope to return to the Lottery Winner’s Circle to collect that prize

