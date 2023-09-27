St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – September 26, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation in remembrance of the Battle of New Market Heights. The CSMC then presented a commendation to Dennis Wolcott in honor of his retirement.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the modification to the Gun Violence Reduction Grant to include a full-time position for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Approved the letter of support for the FY25 – FY30 State Capital Improvement Program to be submitted to the Interagency Commission on School Construction.

Approved the FY24 Community Partnership Agreement and sub-recipient agreements for the Local Management Board with St. Mary’s County Public Schools, Center for Children, Tri-County Council, Circles, and Community Support-Building Bridges Corp.

Approved the updated Letter of Agreement for Restricted Airspace between the Patuxent Naval Air Station and Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

Approved the lease agreement between WGS Systems, LLC located in the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Terminal and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

Received a FY23 Procurement Update from the Finance Department.

Approved the 5-year financing agreement with TD Equipment Finance, Inc.

The CSMC then voted on the 2024 Legislative Proposals, as presented by the County Attorney’s Office. The Commissioners will host a joint public meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on October 3, 2023, to consider these proposals.

The Commissioner’s next regular business meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.